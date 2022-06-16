Nuclear is needed for net zero, says Finnish Minister

Europe cannot become net zero without the help of net zero.

That’s the message delivered by Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Lintilä at the Nordic Nuclear Forum in Helsinki.

“Nuclear power plays a key role in clean energy production and Finland‘s aim to reach carbon-neutrality by 2035.

“This means that the use of existing power plants must continue. We cannot be carbon-neutral and self-sufficient without nuclear energy in Europe,” he said.

Lintilä implored the Finnish public for their support in nuclear energy, stating: “As the end user of energy, citizens and society must have a say in energy production.”

Finland currently has four operating nuclear power units, which produce 30% of its electricity needs.

“For us in Finland, it is very important that nuclear waste management and the closure of facilities are financed and arranged consistently and in a timely manner,” he added.