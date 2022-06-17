Scots to set moratorium on waste-to-energy incinerators

Scotland is set to ban the development of new waste incinerators.

Local authorities will be asked not to grant planning permission to further incineration sites.

The Scottish Government said this is part of a national planning policy and will be presented to the Parliament for approval later this year.

The new guidance will state that the Scottish Government does not support the development of further local waste incineration capacity in Scotland, with very limited exceptions.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “Reducing waste and recycling what we do produce is key to tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity and ensuring we all enjoy a healthy environment.

“That’s why we are taking action to create a circular economy, in which materials are kept in use for as long as possible and precious natural resources are not wasted.”