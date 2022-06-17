Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Smart meter installations jumped 11% in May

Nearly 207,000 smart meters were installed last month, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 17 June 2022
Smart meters
Smart meter installations in May increased by 11%, compared to April.

The latest report from ElectraLink estimates that there were nearly 207,000 installations last month, up on 186,000 in April.

However, the number of smart meters installed is 5% lower than what it was in May last year.

Energy suppliers are still under pressure to meet their smart meter rollout targets amid the energy crisis.

Regions with the highest installation figures include East England with 26,000, Southern England with 23,000 and the East Midlands with 20,000.

