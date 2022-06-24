Technology

Multi-million-pound hydrogen-powered furnace arrives in Liverpool

The furnace is believed to be the UK’s first refinery-based hydrogen-powered furnace

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 24 June 2022
Image: Essar Oil UK

A hydrogen-powered furnace has arrived at the Port of Liverpool ready to soon be installed in a refinery at Stanlow to help it decarbonise its operations.

The furnace, which is part of a multimillion-pound investment by Essar Oil UK, will run off 100% hydrogen fuel from 2026.

It will replace three existing furnaces, helping Essar to cut its emissions – it is predicted that once its fuel source is 100% hydrogen, the furnace will reduce 242,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer at Essar Oil UK, commented: “We have embarked on a major investment programme to upgrade Essar’s infrastructure and future-proof our organisation as leaders in the transition to low carbon and this furnace is one of many steps being taken to become the UK’s first low carbon refinery.”

Image: Essar Oil UK

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast