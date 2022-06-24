National Grid plugs in crucial substation for the UK’s nuclear future

National Grid Electricity Transmission has announced it has energised its Shurton substation.

The plant is part of the company’s Hinkley Connection Project, which will eventually connect the first new nuclear power station in a generation to the UK electricity network.

The substation, which is adjacent to the Hinkley Point C construction site, is now transferring energy from Taunton substation to Shurton.

Later this year, it will also back feed electricity to support the construction of the new power station.

Once Hinkley Point C is completed, Shurton substation is predicted to connect nearly six million homes and businesses to low carbon energy.

Paul Walker, Hinkley Point C’s Senior Project Manager for Power and Transmission Systems, said: “This marks important progress towards our delivering low carbon power to millions of consumers and it is great to see this achieved safely and efficiently by National Grid and Linxon.”