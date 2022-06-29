CCC: “Current government net zero plans will not deliver”

Current government programmes to decarbonise industries and help the UK hit its net zero target by 2050 will not be successful.

The worrying finding comes from the report published today by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) which highlights that there are major failures in delivery schemes towards the country’s climate goals.

It said, in an optimistic scenario, current government plans will manage to cut another quarter of the UK’s emissions while more than a third of these plans cannot be relied on to deliver the necessary emissions reductions.

The UK’s independent adviser on tackling climate change said there are some “bright spots” of progress, but in most areas the likelihood of under-delivery is high.

In its landmark 600-page assessment, the CCC suggests the UK continues to have some of the leakiest homes in Europe and installations of insulation remain at rock bottom.

According to the report, the average annual energy bill for households is around £40 higher than if insulation rates from pre-2012 had continued for the last decade.

A few days ago, it was reported that the government is in pursuit of £1 billion for a massive insulation scheme.

The CCC found that agriculture and land use also have the weakest policies in place.

CCC Chairman Lord Deben said: “The UK is a champion in setting new climate goals, now we must be world-beaters in delivering them. In the midst of a cost of living crisis, the country is crying out to end its dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

“I welcome the government’s restated commitment to net zero, but holes must be plugged in its strategy urgently. The window to deliver real progress is short. We are eagle-eyed for the promised action.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We should all be proud that over the past three decades, the UK has driven down emissions faster than any other G7 country and that we have clear plans to go further.

“The UK is forging ahead of most other countries with around 40% of our power now coming from cleaner and cheaper renewables.

“This is backed up by £6 billion of funding to make our homes and buildings more energy efficient, planting up to 30,000 hectares of new trees a year and more electric cars than ever before on our road – decarbonising our cars and vans faster than any other developed country.

“We are leading the world on climate change, helping over 90% of countries set net zero targets during our COP26 Presidency – up from 30% two years ago.

“The Glasgow Climate Pact has focused the eyes of the world on bolstering action, including getting 190 countries to agree to phasing out coal.”