Climate activists “hijack” UK Oil & Gas shareholder meeting

Twenty climate activists interrupted the UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) corporation’s shareholder meeting to demand an end to new fossil fuel plans.

The protestors, members of campaign groups Fossil Free London and Money Rebellion, entered the meeting room holding banners reading “fossil fuels kill”.

They read out messages about the urgency of stopping fossil fuel expansion and chanted “climate action cannot wait”.

A few days ago, ELN reported that the company was granted the green light to carry out exploratory drilling on a site in Surrey for a temporary period of three years.

Joanna Warrington, a spokeswoman for Fossil Free London, said: “The science is very clear: we have to end coal, oil and gas to have a shot at a safe and liveable future. But apparently, this government and UKOG did not get the memo.

“The UK government should be investing in clean, homegrown renewable energy and home insulation for our draughty homes. This would tackle the climate crisis and reduce people’s soaring energy bills.”

In a statement, the company said: “UKOG fully supports the democratic right to protest, but we object to our AGM being hijacked by a rowdy group of protestors who only wanted to shout their mantra which denies others the right to conduct their lawful business.”

ELN approached UK Oil & Gas – the company did not respond before publication.