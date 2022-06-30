UK faces insulation challenges, says Business Secretary

The Business Secretary has acknowledged there are challenges the UK faces in tackling low insulation levels.

Yesterday, the Climate Change Committee pointed out that insulation installations across the UK remain at rock bottom.

In an interview on ITV’s Peston programme, Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’ve had a few bites of this cherry in terms of home insulation.

“One of the problems we have is we’ve got the oldest housing stock in western Europe. Our homes are generally, on average, older and less energy efficient than many than the average in many European countries and that’s mainly for historic reasons.

“And we’ve got a real challenge there. And that’s why we want to look at energy efficiency schemes.”

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the government was exploring the option of using cash from existing schemes to launch a new one solely dedicated to insulation measures.