Potential sites for Rolls-Royce reactor facility revealed

Rolls-Royce has today announced a list of potential locations for its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) factory.

The facility will be the first of three factories and will produce the heavy vessels that will be used for its SMR power station.

Picked from more than 100 submissions of sites across the UK, the shortlist of potential locations includes North East, Richmond in North Yorkshire, Deeside in Wales, Ferrybridge in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Carlisle.

Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Tom Samson said: “The final location will come from the shortlist and will result in significant investment, long-term high-skilled jobs and will support the UK government’s aspirations for levelling-up.

“Today’s announcement is another example of the pace of our project and why Rolls-Royce SMR is the UK’s domestic nuclear energy champion.”

Welcoming today’s announcement, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Building a fleet of these reactors will bring high-quality, skilled jobs and provide long-term investment and opportunity, helping secure Britain’s net zero ambitions.

“The UK Government should back Rolls-Royce SMR so it has the orders to sustain its factories.”