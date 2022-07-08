Good Energy’s Founder Juliet Davenport appointed Energy Institute President

The Energy Institute (EI) has appointed Juliet Davenport as its new President.

Last year, Ms Davenport stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy and took up a non-executive Director position in the company, as well as its subsidiary Zap-Map.

In May, the Good Energy Founder announced she will not stand for reelection at the company’s annual general meeting.

Juliet Davenport succeeds former National Grid Chief Executive Officer Steve Holliday and will be EI’s President for the next three years.

Ms Davenport said: “For me, sustainable energy is a life’s passion and I am honoured to have been appointed as President of the EI, one of our industry’s oldest and most respected professional bodies.

“Revolutions require new mindsets and new voices. It’s not the first time the energy industry and its people have changed the world but, more than anything, the EI’s goal of attracting, developing and equipping the diverse future energy workforce is critical.”

The EI has also announced it has appointed bp‘s Senior Vice President Engineering Aleida Rios as Vice President and Equinor‘s Senior Vice President of Emerging and Future Business Lisa Rebora as Chair of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee.

Energy Institute Chief Executive Officer Nick Wayth said: “It’s of particular pride to me that the council remains one of the most diverse on record, with more than half the council being female and representing the breadth of the energy sector.

“Steve Holliday as President has been a pillar of support to the EI and I am equally confident of the same from Juliet Davenport as we accelerate our efforts to deliver the energy transition and manage the ongoing energy crisis.”