UKPN launches group to drive EV uptake

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has announced a new group, set-up with the aim of having more people in the South and East of England take up electric vehicles (EVs).

Labelled the ‘Low Carbon Technology Customer Group’, it will span across various industries including emergency services, retail and farming, to understand all decarbonisation challenges faced by these businesses and the best means to overcome them.

UKPN, which is a distributor of electricity to eight million homes and businesses, will approach property owners of both homes and offices for information on their low carbon plans – and help with installing EV charging hubs or solar infrastructure.

The group has been launched to help those who are considering taking the first steps to drive down the emissions of their home or business but not sure where to start or who to ask for help.

UKPN estimates that by 2028, 2.6 million EVs could be connected to its networks, up almost ten times from 310,000 at the moment.

Adam Lakey, Stakeholder Engagement Manager at UKPN, said: “We’re looking for anyone who knows that at some point over the next five-to-10 years they want to install low carbon technology like EV chargers or solar panels but doesn’t yet know how to go about it.

“We can offer advice and expertise about how to go about it in the most cost-effective way.

“For example, if you install solar panels and then add electric vehicle charge points it may work out cheaper than upgrading your electricity supply for the charge points then adding solar power later.

“We know there’s a vast range of existing buildings, developments and organisations that want to decarbonise. By starting a conversation with us through this new group we can help people do it more easily, quickly and cost-efficiently.”