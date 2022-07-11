Will EDF’s nationalisation put UK’s nuclear power plans at risk?

The plan to nationalise EDF has recently sparked fears over the company’s ability to support promising UK nuclear power projects, including Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

The proposed Hinkley Point C project would be the first nuclear power station to be built in the UK in more than 20 years.

Last week, in her first major speech to France’s Parliament, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne highlighted the need to take control over the country’s energy production.

She also confirmed the government’s intention to hold 100% of EDF’s capital.

According to reports, sources claimed that “the odds of it (EDF) putting money into another UK plant are incredibly small.”

An EDF spokesperson told ELN: “The teams of EDF in the UK are fully committed to continuing to run and build our power stations and renewables and to serve our customers.”