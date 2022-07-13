Fire breaks out at Devon solar farm

A large fire has sparked at a solar farm located near Verwood Town in Dorset.

Fire crews reported that some of the solar panels were destroyed and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The large fire spread further because poor parking allegedly “significantly delayed” crews from reaching the site.

A spokesperson from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service told ELN: “We were called to a field containing solar panels off St Michael’s Road, Verwood at 2.43pm yesterday where an area of approximately 150 metres x 100 metres was well alight.

“The stop came at 4.37pm and we were away from the scene by 6pm.”

In a statement, Verwood Fire Station said: “With the weather forecasting continued extreme hot weather, the fire service would like to remind the public not to park inappropriately or block access points to heathland and to please consider how their parking may impact emergency vehicles.”