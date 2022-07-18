Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Uniper takes out €2bn loan amid bailout talks

In recent weeks, the energy giant has been in bailout talks with the German Government

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 18 July 2022
Image: nitpicker / Shutterstock

Uniper has today announced it has drawn up its €2 billion (£1.7bn) credit facility with kfW banking group.

The company said the step has been taken due to “continuing supply disruptions” of Russian gas and the associated developments.

Uniper, which owns and operates eight power plants across the UK, including hard coal power plant Ratcliffe-On-Soar in Nottinghamshire, is reportedly seeking billions from the German Government to stay afloat.

A few days ago, in a press conference, Uniper’s Chief Executive Officer Klaus-Dieter Maubach said the federal government recognised the seriousness and the urgency of the situation and amended its Energy Security Act.

Through this Act energy companies can apply for support and the government can acquire a share of capital in these companies.

