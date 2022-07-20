Thousands more Welsh households to get £200 energy bill support

Nearly 200,000 more low income households in Wales will be eligible to receive a £200 payment to help keep their homes warm this winter.

The Welsh Government has announced the extension of its fuel support scheme with a £90 million investment.

Previously, around 166,000 households on universal credit, legacy means-tested benefits and working tax credits benefitted from the £200 winter fuel payment.

The extension of the scheme will mean households on child tax credits, pension credits, disability benefits, carers allowance, contributory benefits and those receiving help from the council tax reduction scheme will now be eligible.

Welsh Government’s Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said: “We know a lot of households are feeling anxious and worried about their rising energy bills, so we hope this extension of our Welsh Government fuel support scheme to many more people will provide some comfort in these challenging times.”

Recently, Cornwall Insight predicted that the default tariff cap for the first quarter of 2023 will rise to £3,363 a year, increasing significantly from £3,003, the last estimate released three weeks ago.