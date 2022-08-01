UK arm of Gazprom rebrands

The UK arm of Gazprom, a gas supplier for nearly 20% of UK businesses, has changed its name.

From now on, Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GM&T) will be called SEFE Energy – in the first days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several councils and NHS Trusts rushed to cut ties with the subsidiary of the energy giant.

In April, the German Government took over the British arm of Russian state-owned Gazprom after the gas giant announced its exit from its German subsidiary and GM&T.

A certificate issued by the governmental body Registrar of Companies stated: “GM&T Limited has changed its name to SEFE Energy Limited.”

Having already changed the name on its website, the company said: “SEFE Marketing & Trading is an agile multi-commodity trader and trading partner.

“We seek to create value – both on a proprietary basis and for our partners in the gas, LNG, power and environmental products markets.”