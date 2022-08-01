Will the shutdown of Hinkley Point B today put more strain on grid?

The nuclear power station Hinkley Point B (HPB) in Somerset will stop generating electricity today at 10am.

The shutdown comes amid concerns over Britain’s winter energy supply as Russia chokes off gas flows to Europe.

It is estimated that the closure of the plant will remove nearly a gigawatt of power generation capacity from the UK’s energy system.

The government had been previously warned that nearly six million homes could face potential power cuts due to energy shortages as a result of the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The life of HPB, one of the UK’s six nuclear power stations has already been extended three times, in 1996, 2006 and 2016.

It is estimated that the power station has produced 310TWh since 1976 – enough to power 27 million homes for three years.

Last month, it was reported that Energy Minister Greg Hands did not contact EDF Energy, which operates the power station to discuss the possibility of keeping the plant’s two reactors open beyond their current closure dates of 8th July and 1st August 2022.

EDF Energy has reportedly sent a memo to staff on 30th May telling them that it would not delay the shutdown of HPB.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Hinkley Point B is the most productive clean power asset in British history.

“The dedicated staff who have helped keep homes in the South West warm and light for 46 years, deserve our gratitude. As the current energy crisis demonstrates, without nuclear the cost of the electricity we rely on is higher and leaves us reliant on burning imported fossil fuels. That’s why we need new nuclear.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Any extensions to operational dates of nuclear stations is entirely a matter for the operator and the independent regulator based on safety considerations.

“The government has no direct involvement in this process.”

A few days ago, the UK’s nuclear regulator gave planning consent for Sizewell C in Suffolk.