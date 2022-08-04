Hull wind turbine on fire

Hull has been blanketed with black smoke after a wind turbine caught fire on Wednesday morning.

The turbine sited close to the Croda chemicals manufacturing site is believed to be the oldest in the city.

Humberside Fire & Rescue said: “We are receiving multiple calls regarding a fire involving the wind turbine on Oak Road fields between Clough Road and Sutton Fields in Hull.

“Crews are in attendance.”

A Humberside Fire & Rescue spokesperson told ELN: “We received the call at approx 07.40am this morning and our control room took over 190 repeat calls in the space of half an hour for this incident.

“We sent three fire engines and we left the scene at 09.41am and handed the site over to the owners. We worked with the site’s technical engines to tackle the fire which eventually self-extinguished, we used our drone to get a bird’s eye view to make sure there were no hidden hot spots before leaving the site.

“Site owners are investigating the cause with our support.”

A Croda spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are aware of an incident at the Cargill site in Oak Road, Hull, involving a wind turbine fire.

“On 30 June 2022, Croda International Plc completed the sale of the majority of its Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals businesses to Cargill, which included the Hull site.

“We have been in contact with Cargill and have offered support. There have been no reported injuries.

“Croda erected the wind turbine in 2008 and maintained the turbine using third party wind turbine experts.”

ELN contacted Cargill for a response.