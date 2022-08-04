UK to yield the power of biomass with new £37m package

Projects that will harness the energy potential of biomass have been awarded £37 million in government funding.

The grants are expected to increase the production of sustainable biomass that can be used as a renewable energy source.

The Aberystwyth University in Wales will receive more than £2 million to accelerate the breeding of miscanthus, known as elephant grass, grass varieties considered as well-suited for biomass use.

Another project will be supported with more than £2.8 million to develop techniques to farm and harvest seaweed off the North Yorkshire coast, taking advantage of seaweed’s qualities as a source of biomass and its ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The funding will also support technologies that will generate hydrogen from biomass and waste.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “Accelerating homegrown renewables like biomass is a key part of ending our dependency on expensive and volatile fossil fuels.

“This £37 million of government investment will support innovation across the UK, boosting jobs whilst ensuring greater energy security for years to come.”