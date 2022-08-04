Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK to yield the power of biomass with new £37m package

Among the beneficiary projects is one which aims to accelerate the growth of elephant grass to produce sustainable fuel

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 4 August 2022
Image: Sponner / Shutterstock

Projects that will harness the energy potential of biomass have been awarded £37 million in government funding.

The grants are expected to increase the production of sustainable biomass that can be used as a renewable energy source.

The Aberystwyth University in Wales will receive more than £2 million to accelerate the breeding of miscanthus, known as elephant grass, grass varieties considered as well-suited for biomass use.

Another project will be supported with more than £2.8 million to develop techniques to farm and harvest seaweed off the North Yorkshire coast, taking advantage of seaweed’s qualities as a source of biomass and its ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The funding will also support technologies that will generate hydrogen from biomass and waste.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “Accelerating homegrown renewables like biomass is a key part of ending our dependency on expensive and volatile fossil fuels.

“This £37 million of government investment will support innovation across the UK, boosting jobs whilst ensuring greater energy security for years to come.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast