E.ON criticised for electric meter letters

The energy supplier has admitted that the language used in the letters led customers to believe their meters were not safe

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 30 August 2022
Image: II.Studio / Shutterstock

Thousands of E.ON customers across the UK have received a letter from the energy supplier stating that their electricity meters were no longer safe and needed to be replaced with a smart meter.

The energy company’s letter said: “Your electric meter is no longer safe – we need to replace it with a new one. (It’s free).”

Many customers who received the letter slammed E.ON’s practice on social media saying that companies are often using “bullyboy tactics” to persuade them to have a smart meter in their homes.

According to the latest report of Data Communications Company, Britain’s smart meter network hit the 21 million milestone last month. 

An E.ON spokesperson said: “We have sent letters to a number of customers asking them to book an appointment to have their electricity meter checked.

“The language in those letters wrongly led customers to believe their meters were no longer safe. We are sorry for any unnecessary alarm caused and we are contacting customers to reassure them about the safety of their meter.”

