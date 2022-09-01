Energy prices brewing crisis at UK pubs

The UK brewing industry is facing a crisis far graver than Covid lockdowns.

That’s the suggestion from the British Bar and Pub Association which has sent a letter to the government saying that thousands of job losses are inevitable without a new energy bill support.

The letter, signed by six business leaders warns that pub and brewing businesses across the UK are at risk of closure due to out of control energy bills, with upwards of 300% price hikes reported.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “This rise in energy costs will cause more damage to our industry than the pandemic did if nothing is done in the next few weeks, consumers will now be thinking even more carefully about where they spend their money.

“There are pubs that weathered the storm of the past two years that now face closure because of rocketing energy bills for both them and their customers.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “No national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy and other business costs, but we will continue to support the hospitality sector in navigating the months ahead.

“That includes providing a 50% business rates relief for businesses across the UK, freezing alcohol duty rates on beer, cider, wine and spirits and reducing employer national insurance.

“This is in addition to the billions in grants and loans offered throughout the pandemic.”