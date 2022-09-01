Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘Hospitals to spend £2m extra on energy amid energy crisis’

Most NHS Trusts are expecting their bills to double in the coming months, according to an investigation

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 1 September 2022
Image: jax10289 / Shutterstock

Rising inflation and cost of living could force some hospitals to spend an extra £2 million per month on energy bills.

That’s according to an investigation carried out by The BMJ which asked a number of NHS Trusts in England for details of their recent and future energy bills.

A few days ago, NHS bosses warned the government that Britain was likely to face a ‘humanitarian crisis’.

The BMJ investigation found that Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust expected a 214% in its electricity and gas costs for 2022-23.

The analysis also suggests most trusts expect their bills to double at least.

Rory Deighton, Senior Acute Lead at the NHS Confederation, told The BMJ: “This isn’t an abstract problem, as the gap in funding from rising inflation will either have to be made up by fewer staff being employed, longer waiting times for care, or other areas of patient care being cut back.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast