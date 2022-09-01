‘Hospitals to spend £2m extra on energy amid energy crisis’

Rising inflation and cost of living could force some hospitals to spend an extra £2 million per month on energy bills.

That’s according to an investigation carried out by The BMJ which asked a number of NHS Trusts in England for details of their recent and future energy bills.

A few days ago, NHS bosses warned the government that Britain was likely to face a ‘humanitarian crisis’.

The BMJ investigation found that Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust expected a 214% in its electricity and gas costs for 2022-23.

The analysis also suggests most trusts expect their bills to double at least.

Rory Deighton, Senior Acute Lead at the NHS Confederation, told The BMJ: “This isn’t an abstract problem, as the gap in funding from rising inflation will either have to be made up by fewer staff being employed, longer waiting times for care, or other areas of patient care being cut back.”