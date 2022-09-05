Wales announces £32m for farmers to plant trees to combat climate emergency

The Welsh Government has announced an additional £32 million of funding to help farmers and landowners plant trees to combat the climate emergency.

The government believes around 43,000 hectares of new woodlands must be planted in Wales by the end of this decade to help achieve the nation’s 2050 net zero emissions target.

The latest funding, which will be provided through two schemes, supports Wales’ ambition to plant 86 million trees by 2030.

Both schemes will provide grants towards tree planting, fencing and gates and 12 years of maintenance support.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “Planting more trees will play a fundamental role in helping Wales to avoid some of the worst effects of climate change. Woodland creation can also provide a wealth of benefits to local communities from green jobs to places for nature.

“We want farmers in Wales to be central to our plans. They know their land better than anybody else so, to ensure the sustainability of their business, we will leave decisions around where trees should be planted entirely with them. As long as they meet the UK Forestry Standard, we are on hand to offer the support they may need

“We know they, like many others, are keen to reduce their carbon footprint and help us on our Team Wales mission to tackle climate change head on.: