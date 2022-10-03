Football climate campaigner slapped with six-week sentence

Climate protestor Louis McKechnie has been given a six-week prison sentence for running onto the pitch during a Premier League match and tying himself to goalposts.

The 21-year-old was donning a Just Stop Oil T-Shirt, as he disrupted a match being played at Goodison Park in March.

Although the offender denied charges of aggravated trespass, he was found guilty last week at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

Attaching himself to the posts with a zip-tie was his attempt to save lives, he claims; raising awareness of the UK’s fossil fuel expansion and exploration.

However, District Judge Wendy Lloyd was not of the same opinion, labelling McKechnie’s actions “reckless” and “very dangerous.”

The protestor ended up on the pitch, interrupting the match for just shy of 10 minutes, as stewards tried to cut him free.

PC Colin White arrested the offender when he invaded the pitch and told the court: “When Mr McKechnie went onto the pitch and attached himself to the goalpost there was a lot of frustration, there was a lot of shouting, a lot of abuse and the occasional missile was being thrown onto the pitch in the direction of the goal.”

Attempting to defend his actions, McKechnie said: “Hopefully, public awareness will bring public action which might actually, if we can get the government to listen to us, we might actually save a lot of lives.

“If it’s a chance of saving a billion lives, it’s worth it no matter the odds.”

The court was told that his six-week sentence had already been served, as he had been in custody since July.