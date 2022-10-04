Britain sends Royal Navy frigate to North Sea after Nord Stream blasts

A Royal Navy frigate has been sent to the North Sea to support Norwegian authorities working near the Nord Stream gas pipelines impacted by the reported leaks.

In a statement, the UK Ministry of Defence said: “The Joint Expeditionary Force met today and discussed coordinating security responses following attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, including increased maritime presence.

“A Royal Navy frigate is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian Navy to reassure those working near the gas pipelines.”

A few days ago, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace unveiled the government’s plan to order ‘specialist’ vessels for surveillance across areas accommodating cables and other critical infrastructure.

Mr Wallace added: “In this period of heightened concern for all like-minded partner nations, it is right that we act with speed, agility and collective resolve to actively demonstrate our shared commitment to mutual security.”