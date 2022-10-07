UK businesses say energy prices and inflation among top concerns

Businesses across the UK have said energy prices and inflation pressures are currently among their top concerns.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published today the findings of its most recent survey, suggesting companies are concerned over the pressure created by the escalation of the energy crisis at 23%

The survey also shows that of the 34% of businesses who pay electricity bills on a fixed or hedged term, nearly 18% expect their electricity costs to increase by more than 300% when their contracts expire.

Two weeks ago, the government announced that business energy bills would be capped.