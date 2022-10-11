Scientists deploy NASA technology to charge EVs in five minutes

Quick and easy electric vehicle (EV) charging is not rocket science anymore!

Scientists have discovered a way to use a technique previously used for space missions to make the electric vehicle experience quicker and easier.

Researchers from Purdue University have developed a new technology that will provide thermal control.

Using NASA’s Flow Boiling Module, they managed to reduce the amount of heat travelling through wires to push 1,400 amperes.

This is compared to the 520 amperes of the existing most advanced chargers.

The Project Lead Dr Issam Mudawar, said the new “subcooled flow boiling” technique could result in “greatly improved” heat transfer effectiveness compared to other approaches and could be used to control the temperatures of future systems in space and make EV charging on Earth easier.

The team behind the development believes that reducing the charging time for EVs to five minutes will require charging systems to provide current at 1,400 amperes.

Charging systems providing 1,400 amperes will generate significantly more heat than current systems, however, will require improved methods to control temperature.