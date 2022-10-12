‘Countries’ energy supplies at risk unless they double renewables in next eight years’

Doubling the global capacity of renewables is critical to ensuring energy security.

As countries are struggling to secure enough energy supplies to stave off the impact of reduced Russian gas flows, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned countries that they need to double the supply of electricity generated from renewable energy sources within the next eight years to limit global temperature increase.

If this target is not hit, there will be a risk that climate change, extreme weather and water stress will undermine global energy security and even jeopardise renewable energy supplies, according to the report.

The authors of the study note that by 2050, global electricity needs will only be met with renewable energy.

They also expect that solar will become the single largest supply source.

WMO Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas said: “The energy sector is the source of around three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Switching to clean forms of energy generation, such as solar, wind and hydropower – and improving energy efficiency – is vital if we are to thrive in the twenty-first century. Net zero by 2050 is the aim. But we will only get there if we double the supply of low-emissions electricity within the next eight years.”

Dr Fatih Birol, International Energy Agency Executive Director, said: “We urgently need to respond to the growing impact of climate change on energy systems if we are to maintain energy security while accelerating the transition to net zero.

“This requires long-term planning and bold policy action to spur investment, which in turn needs to be underpinned by comprehensive and reliable weather and climate data.”