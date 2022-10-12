Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Is the UK heading for the Great British Energy Bake Off?

With 300% hikes in energy costs, UK bakeries are on the brink of insolvency, says new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 October 2022
Image: Robert Hurworth / Shutterstock

UK bakeries are feeling the heat from the red hot energy prices.

A new report by finance experts Company Debt suggests in 2022, the average bakery energy bill has tripled.

For a small bakery that could mean an energy cost of £4,500, up from £1,500, the authors of the report have estimated.

As a result of the financial pressure, nearly 2,500 independent UK bakeries could go into debt, according to the analysis.

Bakeries are considered energy-intensive businesses, highly dependent on the energy usage of various appliances, including ovens, cooking machines, mixers, freezers and fridges.

Last week, one of them, a historic bakery, Bridport bakery Leakers, announced it would close due to rising energy costs.

It said: “In tandem with rising costs of raw ingredients, our energy costs, particularly, are unsustainable – our plans for solar panels were not allowed (conservation) and any heat reclamation has been ruled out in our old building.”

