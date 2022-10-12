Kiwi farmers have criticised their government’s plan to put a levy on greenhouse gas emissions that farm animals make from burping.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “New Zealand’s farmers are set to be the first in the world to reduce agricultural emissions, positioning our biggest export market for the competitive advantage that brings in a world increasingly discerning about the provenance of their food.”

Ms Ardern explained that all the cash collected through the levy would be reinvested into greener farming technologies.

Lobby group Federated Farmers claimed the plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand”.

Andrew Hoggard, the group’s President predicted that farmers would be selling their farms “so fast you won’t even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute as they drive off.”

Reacting to “Pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions” announced by Jacinda Arden, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed has urged her to rethink and re-evaluate the proposal and find “better and humane ways” to eliminate methane emissions.

Mr Zed pointed out that although Hindus were aware that curbing methane emissions would help fight climate change, they think that rather than managing cow burps by unnatural means causing discomfort to already maltreated cows, New Zealand should make efforts to reduce meat intake.