Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm to become larger!

Consent to a plan to increase the Seagreen’s installed capacity by 140MW has been granted

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 13 October 2022
Image: Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd / Twitter

Plans to maximise the renewable energy potential of Seagreen, Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed based offshore wind farm, have been given the green light by Scottish ministers.

Consent to increase the potential installed capacity of the project’s remaining 36 wind turbines from 360MW to up to 500MW has this week been granted.

In total, the Seagreen project represents more than 1.5GW of potential installed capacity, with 1.1GW already under construction.

Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and one of the biggest private investments in Scottish infrastructure, is a joint venture by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

Project Director for Seagreen John Hill said: “We welcome the swift decision from Scottish Ministers and this consent ensures we can maximise the renewable energy potential of the 36 consented turbines that will eventually connect into Cockenzie.

“Seagreen, Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed based offshore wind farm, will help Scotland to reach a net zero carbon future and the project will now be able to capture more wind to produce more renewable energy.”

