‘UK’s first’ U16 gas smart meter installed

What is described as the UK’s first U16 gas smart meter has been installed at a domestic property in Berwick-on-Tweed, Northumberland.

The U16 gas smart meter was installed by SMS plc at the home of an Octopus Energy customer.

The U16 meter is almost twice the size of the standard U6 gas meter.

Until now, customers with larger gas supplies of 16 cubic metres per hour, such as large domestic dwellings or commercial properties have not been able to switch their traditional analogue meter to a smart meter.

Tom Woolley, SMETS specialist at SMS, said: “Given the current climate, the well-established ability of smart meters to enable more efficient and intelligent energy consumption is not to be sniffed at.

“The development of the dual-band U16 smart metering device is, therefore, a much welcomed new technological advancement, and we are excited to be the first to bring the device to the market.”