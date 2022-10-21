UK smart meter rollout hits 19m milestone

The UK surpassed 19 million smart meter installations since 2012 last month.

The latest ElectraLink data shows that nearly 209,000 smart meters were installed in September, 6% more than in September 2021.

Analysts estimate that there have been 1.7 million installations this year, slightly behind the 1.8 million installations in the first nine months of last year.

In terms of the regional distribution of installations, the report suggests East England recorded 29,000 installations, Southern England 23,000 and East Midlands 20,000.

A few days ago, the Telegraph reported that with the current pace, energy suppliers were likely to miss the annual target of nearly three million smart meter installations.