UK launches ‘first’ injection of hydrogen into gas-fired power station

Hydrogen will be fed into a UK gas-fired power station for the first time in a joint venture pilot backed by Centrica.

Centrica Business Solutions will start injecting hydrogen into its existing gas “peaking plant” at Brigg, Lincolnshire.

The 49MW gas-fired plant is designed to meet demand during peak times or when generation from renewables is low, typically operating for less than three hours a day.

Mixing hydrogen in with natural gas is believed to reduce the overall carbon intensity of the power station.

This is part of a trial which is part funded by a grant from the Net Zero Technology Centre and is aimed at understanding the role of hydrogen in power production.

Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Gas still plays a huge role in maintaining a secure, stable supply of power in the UK, with around 40% of our power coming from natural gas.

“So, it’s vital that we find ways to reduce the carbon intensity of gas plants like that at Brigg.”