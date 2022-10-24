More than two million households in debt on their electricity bills

Inflated prices of energy are driving more than two million Britons into energy debt.

Data from Ofgem shows that 2,347,511 households were behind on their electricity bills and 1,858,585 on their gas bills at the end of June.

The numbers have increased by almost a quarter in three months and by almost two-thirds since the end of 2020.

A new report by charity StepChange Scotland suggests the proportion of people in arrears with electricity bills has increased by 6% in the third quarter of the year, rising from 28% in the first quarter to 34% in the third quarter.

The latest data also reveals that almost 32% of customers are in arrears on their gas bills, up from 29% in the first quarter.

Peter Smith, Director of Policy and Advocacy at National Energy Action, said: “With over two million households already in arrears with their energy bills, it is deeply worrying but not unsurprising.

“Bills have almost doubled in a year and we haven’t yet seen the full impact of the latest price increase.”