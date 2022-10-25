E.ON introduces measures to reduce company’s energy consumption

E.ON has unveiled a plan to slash the energy consumption of its own buildings in Germany by at least 20%.

The energy company said across all its locations in Germany it would operate all non-essential light sources, such as logos and outdoor lighting on a limited basis or switch them off completely.

The room temperature in offices will also be reduced to 19 degrees and hot water will be switched off wherever possible, EON has said.

It added: “A particularly effective measure is to shut down entire parts of the building and only heat them in such a way that the building and infrastructure are not damaged.”

The firm confirmed that the staff of different departments have already moved together at the beginning of October.

Yesterday, ELN reported that Uniper shut down nearly half of its headquarters to save energy.