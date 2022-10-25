Latest Jobs – Senior Commercial Manager – TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Gas & Power is one of the leading energy suppliers to industrial, commercial, and business customers within the UK and part of TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas, and green gases, renewables and electricity.

Why join TotalEnergies Gas & Power

It’s an exciting time to join TotalEnergies as we continue to expand the business to become a leading international player in renewable energies. There is a commitment to net-zero and an aim to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies by the end of this decade.

What it’s like to work for us

It’s our people that make TotalEnergies an incredible place to work. You will have the opportunity be part of a dedicated and passionate commercial team. We will support growth and career development through providing opportunities to learn new skills and to work with a range of experienced professionals across different functions.

Pay and benefits

We’ll support you to work flexibly from home (providing a suite of IT equipment), whilst coming together on-site to offer face-to-face support and collaboration.

Salary dependent on experience

Company Bonus Incentive of up to 20% of base salary

Pension Contributions up to 15%

Life Assurance

Company share scheme

Annual Leave 28 days, plus bank holidays

Gym Membership

Private Medical Health and Dental Care

Ride to Work Scheme

Employee Assistance Programme

A positive work-life balance with hybrid working arrangements

An inclusive culture in which everyone can express and develop their potential

The opportunity to give back to the local community by spending three days a year volunteering

The Person

We are looking for a commercially minded individual with a passion for playing a key role in influencing and delivering the overall commercial strategy. You will be responsible for commercial analysis feeding into tender submissions as well as the ongoing review of our portfolio, directly contributing to customer satisfaction and overall profitability.

As the Senior Commercial Manager, you will be customer focused with a passion for leading virtual teams. In collaboration with multiple stakeholders, you will be responsible for successfully delivering projects into the business. You will have the ability to build sound business cases and form logical arguments based on market data and commercial insight. You will have experience of developing propositions based on customer needs. To be successful in this role you will possess excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to interact professionally at all levels internally and externally. Strong analytical problem-solving, data analysis and reporting skills are essential.

Key Accountabilities

Commercial

You will be a key commercial decision-maker on high-profile tenders

You will represent TotalEnergies Gas & Power and provide excellent customer experience at tender and customer meetings

Calculate and review value of deals across all commercial variables and calculate expected P&L based on identified risks

Undertake analysis of the customer base identifying and implementing actions in collaboration with the Sales team

Review and monitor profitability and risk and identify and implement strategies to reduce risk and grow margins

Lead and manage cross-functional projects as required

Product Development

Review external market trends to ensure product suite is market leading

Leverage market information and insight to form a view of customer needs and market trends

Form logical arguments and develop business cases for product and proposition opportunities

Manage multiple stakeholders and lead virtual teams to deliver projects successfully from end to end

Manage and update where relevant existing product suite documentation to ensure materials are up to date

Form relationships with key stakeholders across the TotalEnergies group to leverage technology and propositions that exist across Europe

Diversity and Inclusion

One of our values is respect for each other. Creating an inclusive environment in which everyone can express and develop their potential, from the moment they are hired and throughout their career, means ensuring that all our employees have the same opportunity to succeed, regardless of origin, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or affiliation with a political, religious, union, organization or minority group.

This is our vision of diversity, which is an asset for our Group as well as for the individuals who embody it. Preserving and promoting this asset is another part of being a responsible employer.

