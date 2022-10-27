Geographic disparities remain in UK’s EV charging rollout

The government has been urged to speed up the installation of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers to align with its targets.

The latest data from the Department for Transport (DfT) shows that as of 1st October, there were 34,637 EV public charging points across the UK, with an average 875 chargers installed each month between 1st July and 1st October.

Experts from Electrifying estimate that if the government is to reach its target of 300,000 public chargers by 2030, the rate of installations will need to increase to 3,015 every month.

This translates to an increase of 245%.

In its report, the DfT said since 1st October 2021, the number of installed public devices has increased by 8,710, a 34% increase.

The number of rapid charging or above devices increased by 30%.

The government data also shows that there are more EV charging points in Westminster than in Birmingham, Liverpool and Greater Manchester.

London and Scotland has the highest level of charging provision per 100,000 of population, with 122 and 60 devices per 100,000 respectively – this compares to the average provision in the UK which is 52 per 100,000.

In contrast, Northern Ireland has the lowest level of charging device provision in the UK, with 18 devices per 100,000, followed by the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber with 30 and 33 devices per 100,000 respectively.