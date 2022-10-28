Efficiency & Environment, Policy

UN: ‘Climate promises are offering little hope’

It claims that on the current track by 2100 the world could have warmed by 2.6°C

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 28 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has said that there is currently “no credible pathway to 1.5°C” in its latest report.

It is calling for a quick and radical transformation of the energy sector to stop the Paris Agreement becoming entirely unachievable.

“We have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases – and stop doing it fast,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

The report reveals that countries’ carbon reduction pledges made at COP26 will only see a 1% cut in the greenhouse gas emissions needed by 2030.

This reduction equates to 0.5 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, with the researchers claiming that a 45% is critical if 1.5°C is to remain realistic.

If the current level of carbon reduction persists, by 2100 the world could have warmed by 2.6°C, UNEP warns.

The report reads: “In the best-case scenario, full implementation of unconditional [carbon goals] and additional net zero emissions commitments point to only a 1.8°C increase, so there is hope.

“However, this scenario is not currently credible based on the discrepancy between current emissions, short-term [climate] targets and long-term net zero targets.”

For a 45% cut in emissions to be possible, the UN is stating that a “shake-up” is needed in the energy sector – heavily reducing the world’s reliance on fossil fuels for industry, transport, buildings and power.

“We had our chance to make incremental changes but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster,” Andersen added.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast