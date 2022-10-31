Energy supplier ordered to pay £530k in unpaid RO payments

Today, Ofgem issued Delta Gas and Power a final order compelling the company to pay £530,000 in unpaid Renewables Obligations (RO).

RO is a scheme that requires suppliers to source a proportion of the electricity they supply from renewable sources.

The energy regulator has said Delta failed to pay into the buy-out fund or present the required number of Renewable Obligation Certificates by 31st August and 1st September, respectively.

The company is now compelled to pay by 31st October.

If they do not pay, Ofgem may take further enforcement action, including revoking their supply licences.

Delta is a non-domestic supplier, serving around 1,690 businesses across the UK.

Charles Hargreaves, Deputy Director of Enforcement and Emerging issues at Ofgem, said: “The unprecedented rise in gas prices over the last 12 months only reinforces the need to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, strengthening the case for sustainable, home-grown energy.

“Today’s enforcement action serves as a reminder to suppliers to follow through on compliance with the RO, which ultimately supports consumers, the energy ecosystem and a wider UK 2050 net zero ambition.”