Will the Autumn Statement bring more energy bill misery?

The government is poised to confirm through its upcoming financial statement that its energy bill support will come to an end.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to deliver the government’s Autumn Statement on Thursday.

It is estimated that ditching government subsidies could mean that energy bills would rise by £900 as the Energy Price Guarantee will no longer provide blanket protection to British households.

Whitehall sources said no decisions had been taken yet, but “one of the options” currently discussed was raising the cap level while adding extra support for the most vulnerable customers.

The current cap is £2,500 for a typical annual bill, which Liz Truss had planned to keep in place for two years.

Yesterday, in an interview with the BBC, Mr Hunt declared he was “Scrooge” and that he had to take “horrible decisions” on tax and spending to crack down on inflation.

It has also been reported that the government may increase the windall tax on oil and gas companies and could also cap the revenues of electricity generators.