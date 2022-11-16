Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Another supplier throws a blanket over energy crisis

OVO has offered nearly 13,000 electric throws to customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Image: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock

Energy supplier OVO has offered thousands of heated electric throws to keep its customers warm this winter amid the energy crisis.

The company said nearly 13,000 electric throws and more than 1,700 smart thermostats had been provided to struggling households.

This is part of the firm’s £50 million customer support package launched to help customers in need.

On Thursday, the government is expected to unveil its new financial plan through the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

It is believed that the cap of £2,500 will be scrapped in a move that aims to plug the £50 billion black home in public finances.

Experts have already warned that the annual energy bills of households that do not benefit from government support could top £4,300 in April next year.

Raman Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of OVO, said: “We launched OVO’s customer support package to focus on doing everything we can to keep the lights on and help our customers stay warm this winter.”

Phil Andrew, Chief Executive at StepChange Debt Charity, commented: “Our own research has revealed that 45% of UK adults have found it difficult to keep up with household bill and credit commitments in the last few months.”

