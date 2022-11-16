UK energy debt soars

An estimated three million UK households owe more to their electricity and gas suppliers.

The worrying finding comes from a new report by Uswitch, which finds that although the proportion of those in energy debt has dropped to nearly a tenth compared to last autumn, the amount owed to companies has soared by 19% to about £190 each on average.

Tomorrow the Chancellor will deliver the Autumn Statement – it has already been indicated that the government energy bill subsidies will end; instead, more targeted support for vulnerable people will be given.

Richard Neudegg, Director of Regulation at Uswitch, said: “A gulf is growing between the UK’s energy haves and have-nots, with energy credit soaring as debt swells for others.

“If bills rise again in April, this will create a perilous situation for many people.”