UK energy debt soars

Almost three million UK households owe more to their energy suppliers, new report finds

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 16 November 2022
An estimated three million UK households owe more to their electricity and gas suppliers.

The worrying finding comes from a new report by Uswitch, which finds that although the proportion of those in energy debt has dropped to nearly a tenth compared to last autumn, the amount owed to companies has soared by 19% to about £190 each on average.

Tomorrow the Chancellor will deliver the Autumn Statement – it has already been indicated that the government energy bill subsidies will end; instead, more targeted support for vulnerable people will be given.

Richard Neudegg, Director of Regulation at Uswitch, said: “A gulf is growing between the UK’s energy haves and have-nots, with energy credit soaring as debt swells for others.

“If bills rise again in April, this will create a perilous situation for many people.”

