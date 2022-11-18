Infrastructure, Top Stories

Nord Stream blasts were sabotage, says Swedish prosecutor

Authorities have said traces of explosives have been found on several of the objects collected for the investigation

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 November 2022
Image: Forsvaret / Twitter

A Swedish prosecutor has said the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline resulted from sabotage.

In a statement released today, the Swedish Security Service said that its investigation showed that the pipelines have been subject to “gross sabotage”.

Swedish authorities said: “In the crime scene investigations carried out onsite in the Baltic Sea, the extensive damage to the gas pipelines resulting from detonations has been thoroughly documented.

“Several seizures have been made, including foreign items. Explosive residue was identified on a number of the seized and analysed foreign items.”

The blasts in September stopped the possibility of gas flowing from Russia to Germany through the gas pipeline.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast