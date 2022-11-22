Energy intensive businesses could be given more energy bill support

Businesses that rely on consuming huge loads of energy could soon be supported through a new government package.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in Birmingham, the Prime Minister said: “We will publish more plans in due course.

“We recognise a particular issue with a group of industries who are very reliant on energy that we need to make sure we have a plan for and you can expect the Chancellor to address that.”

Rishi Sunak acknowledged that things have been “horrendously difficult” for energy-intensive businesses.

He said: “I know it has been tough; as a first thing to say if you are an energy-intensive business, the last six months, 12 months, have been horrendously difficult.

“That’s why we have put in place an enormous amount of support – something like £55 billion to help both families and businesses between now and end of the financial year.

“Going forward after that, given the circumstances, it’s right, responsible, that we adjust how that support works.”