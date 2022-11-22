Japanese told to wear turtlenecks to save on energy bills

How can you lower energy bills by keeping your neck warm?

The answer to the question was given by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who urged people to wear turtlenecks or scarfs to reduce the need to turn the heating on this winter.

Ms Koike said wearing turtleneck jumpers could help people save on energy bills.

The Governor of Tokyo told reporters: “Warming the neck has a thermal effect. I am wearing a turtleneck myself and wearing a scarf also keeps you warm. This will save electricity.

“This is one of the tools to get through the harsh winter energy climate together.”

Officials will be told to lead by example by wearing the jumper.

She said people should be inspired by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, who was “taking a lead in wearing turtlenecks”.