UK to unveil plans to push ahead with SMRs

The government is reportedly finalising a plan to back a fleet of small nuclear reactors to help the grid decarbonise faster.
The Times reported that the Business Secretary is due to announce proposals for a new body called Great British Nuclear (GBN) to support the government’s ambition to triple nuclear power generation.
The new taskforce will be responsible for developing a network of up to 30 small modular reactors (SMRs) built by Rolls-Royce.
GBN will ensure that the planning process and the preparation work on the sites that will host SMRs are being delivered at pace.
The UK aims to increase nuclear-generating capacity to 24GW by 2050.
ELN has approached BEIS and the Treasury for comment.