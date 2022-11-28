Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK to unveil plans to push ahead with SMRs

The government has ambitions to triple UK’s nuclear power generation

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 28 November 2022
A consortium led by Rolls-Royce has proposed a joint investment of more than £500m on designing a small modular reactor. Image: Rolls-Royce

The government is reportedly finalising a plan to back a fleet of small nuclear reactors to help the grid decarbonise faster.

The Times reported that the Business Secretary is due to announce proposals for a new body called Great British Nuclear (GBN) to support the government’s ambition to triple nuclear power generation.

The new taskforce will be responsible for developing a network of up to 30 small modular reactors (SMRs) built by Rolls-Royce.

GBN will ensure that the planning process and the preparation work on the sites that will host SMRs are being delivered at pace.

The UK aims to increase nuclear-generating capacity to 24GW by 2050.

ELN has approached BEIS and the Treasury for comment.

