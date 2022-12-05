Efficiency & Environment

UK backs Ford with £600m to build EVs

The cars will be built in Essex and Merseyside before being shipped across five continents

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Monday 5 December 2022
Image: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock

Ford has banked £600 million from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to expand its development of electric vehicles (EVs).

The government is planning to grow the British presence in Europe for developing EVs and hopes the investment in Ford will see that come to fruition.

This loan will grow Ford’s EV sites in Essex and Merseyside, allowing the company to start building nine different electric models, as opposed to the current two.

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “Our support for Ford is great news for jobs in Essex and Merseyside and British manufacturing as a whole. Ford is a major employer in the UK and the high-skilled jobs it provides help communities to thrive.

“We have consistently backed Ford as it makes its critical transition towards electrification. Boosting electric car production is key to our strategy to combat climate change and today’s news demonstrates how our manufacturing industry, our exports and our economy will benefit from this transition.”

The latest loan brings the total support from UKEF to Ford to £1.4 billion.

The funding will see EVs built in the UK shipped to more than 12 countries across five continents.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast