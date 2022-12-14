Siemens and Osprey to install 1,500 EV chargers over next four years

Siemens and Osprey Charging have collaborated to accelerate the delivery of new public electric vehicle (EV) charging sites.

The Partnership has added 100 EV charging stations in six months across the UK from Perthshire to Cornwall. Osprey Charging has also added sites in rural locations, with installations in New Forest, Devon and the North Wales coastline.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “We have an aggressive roll-out plan to more than double the size of our network to over 1,000 chargepoints in 2023, so it is imperative that we are able to act quickly to deliver the EV charging infrastructure required to meet public demand.”