Efficiency & Environment

Siemens and Osprey to install 1,500 EV chargers over next four years

This will help meet the ongoing demand for public EV charging options

Big Zero Report 2022

Mahin Khan
More Articles
Wednesday 14 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Siemens and Osprey Charging have collaborated to accelerate the delivery of new public electric vehicle (EV) charging sites.

The Partnership has added 100 EV charging stations in six months across the UK from Perthshire to Cornwall. Osprey Charging has also added sites in rural locations, with installations in New Forest, Devon and the North Wales coastline.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “We have an aggressive roll-out plan to more than double the size of our network to over 1,000 chargepoints in 2023, so it is imperative that we are able to act quickly to deliver the EV charging infrastructure required to meet public demand.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast