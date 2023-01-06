Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Wind turbine on fire

Fire crews in New South Wales, Australia were called to extinguish the blaze 90 metres off the ground

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 6 January 2023
Image: NSW Rural Fire Service / Facebook

A wind turbine in New South Wales, Australia has been destroyed after it caught fire.

NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) crews were called out to deal with the blaze – the rotor and one of the turbine’s blades ablaze 90 metres off the ground.

Firefighters realised that there was little they could do to extinguish the fire.

A NSW RFS spokesperson told ELN: “NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) firefighters responded Thursday morning to a wind turbine fire, located off the Hume Highway at Breadalbane, southwest of Goulburn in New South Wales.

“The fire, visible from the surrounding area and the highway, was burning high on the turbine and was out of reach of firefighting resources, but was contained.

“Power to the turbine had been isolated and NSW RFS crews monitored the area for the potential of any grass fires surrounding the structure.

“There was no immediate threat to nearby properties and the fire was self-extinguished before 11am with no further threat of grass fires.”

